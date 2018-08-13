Silver Alert issued for Dustin Man

UPDATE: THE VEHICLE HAS BEEN FOUND AT A CHURCH PARKING IN WELEETKA BUT THOMAS IS STILL MISSING AT THIS TIME.

The Hughes County Sheriff’s office issued a Silver Alert on Sunday, August 12 at 11 p.m. for 70 year old Thomas Clinton. According to the alert issued to media, Clinton’s family has not heard from him in several days. He was in the process of moving from Dustin to Spavinaw, Okla. They believe that he is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.

Clinton is a white male approximately 5 foot 6 inches and 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair. Clinton drives a black 1991 Chevy shortbed, single cab pickup with a black and white tailgate and a white homemade hood. The Oklahoma tag number for the truck is EKW531.

If you see Clinton, please call the Hughes County Sheriff’s Department at (405) 379-2203 or the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at 405-423-3621.