Silver Alert issued for Dustin Man
UPDATE: THE VEHICLE HAS BEEN FOUND AT A CHURCH PARKING IN WELEETKA BUT THOMAS IS STILL MISSING AT THIS TIME.
The Hughes County Sheriff’s office issued a Silver Alert on Sunday, August 12 at 11 p.m. for 70 year old Thomas Clinton. According to the alert issued to media, Clinton’s family has not heard from him in several days. He was in the process of moving from Dustin to Spavinaw, Okla. They believe that he is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.
Clinton is a white male approximately 5 foot 6 inches and 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair. Clinton drives a black 1991 Chevy shortbed, single cab pickup with a black and white tailgate and a white homemade hood. The Oklahoma tag number for the truck is EKW531.
If you see Clinton, please call the Hughes County Sheriff’s Department at (405) 379-2203 or the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at 405-423-3621.
4 Comments
Is his truck dark charcoal gray with tan drivers side fender
The report sent to us said the 1991 Black Chevy pickup with a black and white tailgate and white hood.
I live next door to him at wickikffe which is spavinaw address
Can you call the sheriffs office with that address??? 405-379-2203
Thanks,
Marcia Maxwell
Hughes County Sheriff