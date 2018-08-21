Services are pending for Earnest Ely Orr.

Earnest Ely Orr was born June 17, 1943 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Marvin Thomas Orr and Nora Bell (McKee) Orr. He passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at his home near Cromwell, Oklahoma at the age of 75.

Mr. Orr was a longtime resident of the Cromwell/Okemah area. He was a talented farmer who enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially spending time with his dog Winnie. Mr. Orr loved visiting with people and telling stories. He also worked as a Butcher for Muirs in Wewoka for 14 years and served his country with the Army Nation Guard for 14 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Elizabeth Orr.

Survivors include his two sons, Monte Lee Orr of Oklahoma City and Marty Glenn Orr and wife Amy of Newalla, Oklahoma; two daughters, Rhonda Thompson of Sapulpa, Oklahoma and Annette Jones and husband Rickie of Magnolia, Texas; two brothers, Cleo Orr of Holdenville and Eugene Orr of Helena, Oklahoma and 6 grandchildren, Michael and Nicholas Thompson, Avery and Reece Jones and Keygan and Dalton Veeley. He is also survived by his dog, Winnie and by Brian and Amy Sanders of Cromwell.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

