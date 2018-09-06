FIX Okemah continues to be a success

ONL Staff Report

According to a recent report from Animal Rescue League of Okemah (ARLO) President Jaime Cheatwood, the FIX Okemah program is going over very well.

The program is to help control the pet population. Residents of Okfuskee County can get a dog or cat spayed or neutered for just $25. There are no income restrictions to participate in the program.

The $25 fee includes the surgery, DHLPP vaccination, Rabies vaccination and de-worming. Surgeries are only performed on Thursdays.

ARLO volunteers will transport your pet to and from Checotah for surgery.

This program was started in February 2018 and 152 cats and dogs have been spayed or neutered in the seven months. According to Cheatwood, 58 of the animals have been within Okemah city limits and 94 reside from within the county.

“The demand is great and we have had a great response from the public. They are very thankful we are offering such a program,” said Cheatwood.

The goal of FIX Okemah is to make these surgeries affordable and accessible to the public. The cost for each surgery is $50. The public pays half and ARLO relies on sponsors to cover the other half.

Sponsorships are available from $100 to $2500. Current sponsors are: Okemah Chamber of Commerce, Alan and Susan Oatsvall, John and Valerie Hays and K&W Kar Wash.

If you would like to help sponsor this program, contact Cheatwood at 918-623-6457.

If you need an animal spayed or neutered, pick up an application at L&M Pitt Stop at 700 W. Columbia in Okemah Monday – Saturday from 6 am to 3 pm or email fixokemah@gmail.com or contact them via their Facebook page.