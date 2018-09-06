Funeral services for John Paul Lee will be held Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Paden Freewill Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Oakdale Cemetery in Paden.

John Paul Lee was born February 17, 1939 in Micawber, Oklahoma to John Wesley Lee and Audra (Doyle) Lee. He passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018 at his home in Paden, Oklahoma at the age of 79.

Mr. Lee was a lifelong resident of Paden, Oklahoma and a 1957 graduate of Paden High School. He and Geneva Orr were married January 12, 1961 in Bristow, Oklahoma. Mr. Lee worked for the Allied Materials Corp Refinery in Stroud, Oklahoma for many years and later retired after more than 20 years of employment with the Dept. of Human Services. He loved watching baseball and coached little league for more than 40 years. Mr. Lee was an avid domino player, University of Oklahoma fan and also had previously raised Yorkshire pigs. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Doyle, Gene and Bill Lee and five sisters, Palmer Cooper, Linda Allen, Theo Eastep, Bobbie Smith and Clara Faye White.

Survivors include his wife, Geneva Lee of the home; two sons, Curtis Lee and wife Sherri of Paden and Steven Lee and wife Tracy of Paden; one daughter, Tonya Lee of Paden; two brothers, Jimmy Lee and wife Juanita of Prague and Dean Lee and wife Cheryl of Paden; two sisters, Martha House of Prague and Charlie May Hutchins and husband Claude of Oklahoma City; three grandchildren, Johnathon, Allison and Mason Lee and three great-grandchildren, Brandon, Lilly and Jasmin Lee.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Shawn Hammock, Royce Lyons, Raymond Cooper, Jack Lee, Andy Lee, Reggie Anderson, Ricky Lee and Ernie Eastep.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Tommy Eastep and Bryan Logan.

