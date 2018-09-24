National Voter Registration Day approaches, voters still have time to get registered for General Election

As the deadline approaches to register for the November 6 General Election, a national effort is underway to encourage voters to get signed up.

National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, September 25 is the perfect time for Oklahomans to make sure they are registered and their information is up to date, Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said Friday.

Okfuskee County Election Board Secretary Eric Swinford stated that he would be available to receive registrations until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. He added that, weather permitting, he will set up a tent on the lawn of the courthouse, located at 209 N. 3rd, for ease of registration.

The deadline to register to vote for the General Election is Friday, Oct. 12.

“We have already seen increased voter registration this year as compared to four years ago,” Ziriax said. “Turnout for elections thus far in 2018 has been encouraging. We need to keep that momentum going, and it starts with making sure every eligible voter is registered and ready to vote in November.”

Registering to vote in Oklahoma has never been easier. Voter Registration Application forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board’s website at www.elections.ok.gov or picked up at a variety of locations including your county election board, local libraries, post offices and tag agencies.

Completed forms must be either returned by mail or in person at your county election board or local tag office.

Voters who are already registered to vote may use a new online system to change their residential or mailing address within their current county. They may also update their party affiliation. Address changes to a new county, name changes and new voter registrations will still require a completed paper form, which can be downloaded on the website.

To update your information, visit www.elections.ok.gov and click the link that says, “Update Voter Registration Information Online.”