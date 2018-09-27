What Color Do You Bleed? Give Blood, Celebrate Bedlam Spirit!

It’s time to kick off football season with new Bedlam t-shirts, free for Oklahoma Blood Institute blood donors!

Join Okemah High School at a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 03 at 704 E. Date Street in Okemah.

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can make a life-saving difference for their fellow Oklahomans by giving blood.

All donors will receive their choice of a free “Bleed OSU Orange” or “Bleed OU Crimson” t-shirt.

“No matter what color you bleed, we love our football here in Oklahoma,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “But saving the lives of our neighbors and friends through blood donation is what really defines the spirit of our community.”

Oklahoma Blood Institute relies solely on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities as well as all air ambulances statewide. There is no substitute for blood, and the donation process takes about an hour. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

If donors opt not to take the t-shirt, funds will be given to Global Blood Fund, a 501(c)(3) charity organization helping to procure much-needed blood center supplies in developing countries.

Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by visiting obi.org or calling (877) 340-8777.

* 16 year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17 year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds