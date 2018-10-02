Kenneth Dale Mooring

was born on August 31, 1951 in Hanna, Oklahoma to Andrew Jackson Mooring and Opal Lee (Burgans) Mooring. He departed this life on September 19, 2018 in Seminole, Oklahoma

At an early age his parents moved to Stanfield, Arizona to work. Dale attended Stanfield Public School and Casa Grande High School. After graduating Dale enlisted in the U. S. Army and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon receiving an honorable discharge Dale returned to Okemah to make his home and reside around his family. Dale worked in local restaurants as a cook for several years before being recruited by Country Clubs in Joplin, Missouri, Enid, Oklahoma and Las Vegas, Nevada. Dale returned to Okemah and accepted a position of head cook at the Okemah Nutrition Center in 1996 where he remained until his death. Dale loved his work and the people he served. He will be missed by family and friends for the loving person he was and for his quick wit. Dale could keep a person laughing hour after hour and will be remembered by family for his wonderful personality and sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his wife Billie Sue (Taylor) Mooring and longtime companion and friend Eula Mae Baker; his parents: Andrew Mooring and Opal Mooring and three sister, Bobbie Ruth Burgess, Mary Lou Osborn and Frankie Mae Williamson.

Surviving family members are sisters: Coriena Lois Davis of Hanna, Oklahoma, and Shirley Louise Brown and husband Robert of Phoenix, Arizona; brothers, Douglas MacArthur Mooring and wife Phyllis of Keota, Oklahoma, and Andrew Jackson Mooring Jr and wife Sherry of Paden, Oklahoma. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Dale’s cremains will be interred at the families plot in Hillabee Cemetery at Hanna, Oklahoma at a later date when family members and friends may attend.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

