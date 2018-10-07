Clara June Hinds’ Memorial Services were Thursday September 27, 2018 at 2:00pm in the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Garner officiating.

Clara June Hinds was born November 26, 1957 in Dustin, Oklahoma to Lewis and Leona (Cousins) White. She departed this life on Sunday, September 23, 2018 in Paden, Oklahoma at the age of 60.

Mrs. Hinds was a longtime resident of Dustin, Oklahoma until 1997 when she moved to Paden, Oklahoma, where she currently resides. On January 2, 1975 she married Danny Stapp. To this union were two children, Danny and Trisha. She later married Roderick Hinds on May 27, 1999. Mrs. Hinds loved spending time and cooking with her grand-daughter Taylin. She enjoyed gardening, working with flowers, sewing, garage sales and she loved her pets. She was of the Pentecostal Faith and worked as a health care provider most of her life; having most recently worked with Med Corp. Home Health Care until her health declined.

She is preceded in death by two husband Danny Stapp and Roderick Hinds, 4 brothers; Darvin White, Wayne Wesley, Lloyd White and Glenn White. 2 sisters; Sybil and Beatrice.

Survivors include one son Danny Stapp of Paden, Oklahoma, one daughter Trisha Smith of Dustin, Oklahoma, two sisters; Judy Williamson of Henryetta, Oklahoma and Lois Shockley of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and 6 grandchildren; Zane Smith, Taylin Smith, Kaitlyn Oldum, D.J. Stapp III, Zachery Stapp and Justyn Logan. She is also survived by special friends, Melvin Mayfield of Paden and Rene Bullard also of Paden.

Memorial Services are Thursday September 27, 2018 at 2:00pm in the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Garner officiating.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.