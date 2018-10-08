Dorothy June Heard

Dorothy June Mayfield was born July 14, 1933 in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma to Frank Mayfield and Maggie (Maynard) Mayfield. She departed this life on Monday, October 1, 2018 in Prague, Oklahoma at the age of 85.

Dorothy Mayfield and Paul Heard were married on January 19, 1952 in Paden, Oklahoma. Dorothy spent her time as a homemaker and preacher’s wife. Dorothy was also an active member at Burnett Mission Church and enjoyed spending her time sewing, gardening and canning.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul Heard, two, sons in laws; Billy Banks and Bobby Taylor, one sister, Katie Brown and 5 brothers; Harmon Mayfield, Fred Mayfield, Vester Mayfield, Gene Mayfield and Harvey Mayfield.

Survivors include daughter Paula Little and husband John of Paden, Oklahoma, daughter Sharon Banks of Kellyville, Oklahoma, one son Jerry Heard of Paden, Oklahoma, daughter Phyllis Morris and husband Floyd of Kellyville, Oklahoma and daughter Gayla Taylor of Paden, Oklahoma. One brother Ray Mayfield of Paden, Oklahoma and one sister, Alice Coward of Sallisaw. Along with 13 Grandchildren and 20 Great- Grandchildren.

Pallbearers are Bryan Logan, Aaron Brock, Nathan Wood, Douglas Meadow, Jonathan Brock and Terry Pittman.

Honorary Pallbearers are Ralph Collins, Dean Collins, David Brown, Ronnie Kellogg, Chris Cheatwood and Curtis Watts.

Special thanks to Parkland Manor Nursing Center, Loving Care Hospice, Burnett Mission Church family and local community support.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.