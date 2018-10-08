Kizzie June Roberts was born September 25, 1952 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Jimmy Deere and Winnie (Simmers) Wesley. She passed away Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at her home near Cromwell at the age of 66.

Kizzie was a Butner High School graduate and later a graduate of Haskell University of Lawrence, Kansas. She and James Roberts were married in September of 1972 in Dallas, Texas. She was a talented seamstress who enjoyed quilting. Kizzie was an active member and Women’s Leader of the Buckeye Creek Indian Baptist Church, she enjoyed attending Choctaw Nation Health Fairs and picking wild onions.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jimmy Andrew Deere and Charles Kenneth Deere; granddaughter, Faith Roberts and grandson, Chance Roberts.

Survivors include her husband, James Roberts of the home; one son, Paul Randell Roberts and wife Jessie of Boswell, Oklahoma; two daughters, Richenda Hicks and husband Oscar of Okemah and Teresa Cooper and husband Michael of Marlow, Oklahoma and two grandchildren, Max Jameson Roberts and Jacob Hicks.

Pallbearers will be Darwin Roberts, Wade Taylor, Randy Roberts, Tanner Roberts, Kevin Roberts, Corey James and Leslie James.

Honorary bearers include Levie James Jr., Timothy James and Tony James.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Wayne Harjo and Rev. Fred Lindsey.

