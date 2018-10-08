Opal Maxine Young was born April 17, 1939 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Oliver Lancaster and Stella (Henshaw) Lancaster. She passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2018 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 79.

Mrs. Young was a homemaker and had previously worked in produce sheds in California for many years. She and Donald Lee Young were married December 15, 1962 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mrs. Young was also a member of the Victory Christian Center of Okemah, Oklahoma.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two daughters, Kimber Duford and Crystal Williams; one sister, Sharon Tobey and two brothers, Gene and Troy Lancaster.

Survivors include her son, Aaron Young of Okemah; two brothers, Larry Lancaster of Bakersfield, California and Rick Lancaster of Okemah; six grandchildren, Dawn Duford, Kevin Duford, C.J. Williams and Cassidy Williams all of Okemah and Nachelle Newkirk of Bakersfield, California and Tanner Young of Stuart, Florida and one great-grandchild, Olivia Grace Newkirk of Bakersfield, California. She is also survived by numerous dear friends and extended family.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

