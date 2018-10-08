Sherman Layman Jr.

Sherman Layman was born September 4, 1929 in Hanna, Oklahoma to Sherman Layman Sr. and Geneva Mae (Mansker) Layman. He passed away Thursday, October 4, 2018 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 89.

Mr. Layman was a resident Okemah and a 1945 graduate of Hanna High School. He also received a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma and a Master’s Degree from Flagstaff, Arizona. Mr. Layman was a retired schoolteacher, principal, superintendent and coach of nearly 40 years; having worked with numerous schools in Oklahoma, Kansas and Arizona. He and Lynell Tidwell were married October 7, 1950 in Florence, Arizona. Mr. Layman truly enjoyed coaching and especially loved coaching baseball. He also enjoyed playing golf and was a “Master Bridge Player”.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lynell Layman; one brother, Vester Layman and two sisters, Wanda Layman and Suzie Jean Choate.

Survivors include his daughter, Dianne Dunson and husband Bruce of Okemah; four sons, Michael Layman and wife Vickie of Schulter, Oklahoma, Gary Layman of Tulsa, Marvin Ballard of Vian, Oklahoma and Leroy Ballard also of Vian; one brother, James Hugh Layman of Haskell, Oklahoma; sister, Linda West of Yukon, Oklahoma and 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Layman, Jason Layman, Nathan Layman, Phillip Dunson, Chris Layman and Bruce Dunson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. David Hamilton.

Viewing and visitation will be Sunday, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

