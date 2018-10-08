Wanda Louise (Stacy) Wilbourn was born on July 30, 1930 to Virgil Ray Stacy and Lillie Lou (Dearman) Stacy. She stepped eagerly into eternity on September 23, 2018 in her home at the age of 88 surrounded by her loving family.

Wanda was a resident of Okemah, Oklahoma all her life and attended the Okemah United Pentecostal Church.

Wanda grew up in a generation that knew what hard work was. She met and married Robert Wilbourn on September 10, 1946 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 16 and became a farmer’s wife. As well as cooking and tending house, she worked in the fields with her husband and eventually her children. Wanda picked cotton, sacked peanuts, and even drove a combine. In her later years she worked at Okemah Care Center and the Okemah Nutrition Center.

Wanda lived a full life and had many hobbies and interests. She loved flowers and tended her own little flower garden in her front yard. She loved quilting as well. Wanda was always busy and was a great cook. Her family swears she made the best chocolate gravy and biscuits in the world. And speaking of family, her kids and grandkids were her pride and joy. You didn’t have to be with Wanda more than five minutes before she would be telling you all about them. But as much as Wanda loved her family, she loved her Jesus more! She loved going to church, and she said there was no better preacher than her Pastor David Shatwell. Wanda was an avid Bible reader and read it through completely every year. She prayed for her family daily, and those prayers will be greatly missed by her loved ones.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Danny Wilbourn and wife Jackie of Wetumka, Oklahoma, Joyce Wilbourn of Okemah, Oklahoma, Ronnie Wilbourn and wife Kathy of Wewoka, Oklahoma; her grandchildren: Lorri Williams and husband Eddie of Wetumka, Oklahoma, Debbie Sweazea of Wetumka, Oklahoma, Rebecca Wilbourn of Wetumka, Oklahoma, Samantha Silvers and husband Toby of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Dana Smith and husband Erik of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Rodney Wilbourn and wife Amanda of Banner Elk, North Carolina, Tony Wilbourn and wife Sherry of Holdenville, Oklahoma, Jamie Waybourn and husband Derek of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, David Wilbourn of Okemah, Oklahoma, Kyle Wilbourn of Prue, Oklahoma, Bobby Dilday and wife Susy of Okemah, Oklahoma, Brian Dilday of Seminole, Oklahoma, Scott Wilbourn and wife Angel of Lindsay, Oklahoma, Kent Wilbourn and wife Kay of Holdenville, Oklahoma, David Storts and wife Erika of Wetumka, Oklahoma, and Darra Heneha of Eufaula, Oklahoma; thirty-seven great grandchildren; and twenty-four great great grandchildren. Wanda is also survived by one sister: Oma Edwards of Okemah, Oklahoma; and three brothers: Ray Stacy of Morris, Oklahoma, Omar Stacy of Okemah, Oklahoma, and Billy Stacy of Morris, Oklahoma.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Robert Wilbourn, her parents: Virgil Ray and Lillie Lou Stacy, two sons: Roger Wilbourn and Daryl Wilbourn, one daughter: Rhonda Wilbourn, one sister: Nita Henderson, and four brothers: Elmer Stacy, Cy Stacy, Gene Stacy, and Short Stacy.

