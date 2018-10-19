Carolyn Sue Wilson was a longtime resident of Okemah, Oklahoma and current resident of Checotah, Oklahoma. She was born on March 21, 1957 to Charles Smith and Monte Pauline (Dodson) in Eureka, California. She passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Muskogee, Oklahoma at the age of 61. She and husband Dennis Wilson were married for 40 years. She was a property manager, loved spending time with the girls, living on the lake and cooking with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Dennis Wilson of Checotah, Oklahoma, her father, Charles Ray Smith Sr. and Starla Cagle of Okemah, one son Dennis Wilson Jr. of Prague, Oklahoma, one daughter Shelly Whitson of Checotah, Oklahoma, one brother Charles Ray Smith Jr. and wife Tammy of Henryetta, Oklahoma. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren; Dakota Summers, Zackery Montgomery, Tashell Montgomery, Shelton Montgomery, Finley Wilson and Hadley Wilson.

She is preceded in death by her mother Monte Pauline Smith (Dodson) and 3 sisters; Charlene Rich, Mildred Fixico and Cheryl Allen.

Pallbearers are Justin Smith, Jason Smith, Jeremy Smith, Tyler Newport, Roderick Burdine and Roderick Burdine II.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.