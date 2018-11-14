Okemah Alternative Academy to present art exhibit funded by local school foundation grants

The Janet Steyer Memorial Art Exhibit will be presented by Okemah Alternative Academy students on Tuesday, November 27, in the Okemah History Center, beginning at 6:30 P.M.

The students recently completed a two-week workshop of painting techniques coordinated by Peggiann Combs, Arts Director at Okfuskee County History Center Arts Studio and Gallery.

The workshop was funded by grants from the Okemah Public Schools Foundation.

During the course of the first workshop, the students learned how to paint a watercolor still life and a landscape, with instruction from Denitia St. Clair. During the second week, Frae Nellums gave instruction on painting glass bulb ornaments in a unique, abstract fashion. She also taught them hand-painting for jewelry pieces.

They will have ornaments and watercolor paintings up for bid in an auction beginning at 7:00. Students will be available to answer questions about the painting techniques used in their creations. Chance Dean and Seth Dean will serve as auctioneers.

The event is family-friendly, free, and open to the public.

Students involved in the project include Ashley Ellis, Kylie Justus, Johnas Holahta, Aaron Hudson, Laney Murray, Marissa Nelson, Macie Vaught, and Alicia Williamson. Overseeing the workshop was instructor Marian Klutts and program director, Valerie McMahan.

The Okemah High School Alternative Academy wishes to thank the Okemah Public Schools Foundation for the funding that made this artistic endeavor possible.