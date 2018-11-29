By Kay Thompson

ONL Publisher

Former mayor and long-time resident Luna Burnett passed away on November 2, 2018 after a two year long battle with metastatic lung cancer. Burnett was not only the mayor for fifteen years but also a figure in the community that supported and promoted Okemah whenever she got the chance and however she could.

Burnett was active in starting the Lt. Governor’s Turkey Hunt in Okemah, helping refurbish the Crystal Theatre, helped the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival obtain a permanent stage, just to name a few, and received many awards for her accomplishments and tireless efforts. There is no doubt that there will be a great hole left in the community from her passing.

At the November 26 city council meeting, the council unanimously passed a resolution declaring November 30 to be Luna Burnett Day. A presentation to the Burnett family will be made by Mayor Mike Fuller during the Christmas Extravaganza at 6 p.m. held on Friday, November 30 downtown Okemah.

The resolution reads as follows:

Resolution No. 2018-11

A resolution of the City of Okemah, Oklahoma, proclaiming November 30th as Luna Burnett Day in the City of Okemah, Oklahoma.

Whereas, the people of the City of Okemah, in the State of Oklahoma desire to recognize and honor its citizens who have selflessly served in their community; and

Where as, Luna Burnett was elected to the Okemah City Council on April 17, 1997, and was appointed as Mayor of the City of Okemah on April 19, 2001; and

Whereas, Luna Burnett served the City of Okemah for fifteen (15) years; and

Whereas, Luna Burnett passed away on November 2, 2018; and

Whereas, the City of Okemah appreciates Luna Burnett’s service and believes it is important we acknowledge our citizens who selflessly serve their community.

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Okemah, State of Oklahoma:

That November 30th is hereby proclaimed as “Luna Burnett Day” in the City of Okemah.

Adopted this 26th day of November, 2018 by the Mayor and City Council of the City of Okemah, Oklahoma.

Signed by Mike Fuller, Mayor and Attest by Relena Haddox, City Clerk