Danny H. Lock was born January 24, 1941 to Matthew and Ada (Haltia) Lock. He passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2018 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma at the age of 77.

Danny, resident of Henryetta, retired from the City of Henryetta Water Department. In 1975 in Henryetta, he and Karen Darby were married. Danny was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed shooting firearms and had also competed in target shooting competitions.

Danny was a graduate of St. Michaels High School of Henryetta and later played basketball for St. Gregory’s in Shawnee and the University of Oklahoma.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

He is survived by his wife, Karen (Darby) Lock of Henryetta, Oklahoma.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

