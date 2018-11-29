A memorial service for Larry Dale Farris will be Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Skyview Baptist Church of Okemah with Bro. David Hamilton officiating.

Larry Dale Farris was born February 25, 1952 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Hollis Harold Farris and Connie Oleta (Chaffin) Farris. He passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018 in Midwest City, Oklahoma at the age of 66.

Larry was graduate of Okemah High School and later received a bachelor’s degree in Agronomy from Oklahoma State University. Larry and Robin Gilliand were married December 7, 1978 in Beaver, Oklahoma. He retired from the USDA and NRCS (formerly the Soil Conservation Svc.) after more than 20 years of employment. He enjoyed his work and also liked gardening, hunting, fishing and reading. Larry also attended the Skyview Baptist Church of Okemah.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Hollis Dean Farris.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Farris of the home in Okemah; one son, David Farris and wife Melissa of Okemah; one daughter, Mechille Oxley of Okemah; three brothers, Leon and wife Delois of Duncan, Lonnie and wife Lynne of Colorado and Lynn and wife Anya of Arkansas; one sister, Linda Rouk and husband Mark of Oologah, Oklahoma and five grandchildren, Megan and Jacob Oxley and Joseph, Alexis and Addison Farris.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

