Olive Ann Garrison was born June 29, 1934 in Fresno, California to Earnest Atkinson and Alma (Heinz) Atkinson. She passed away Friday, November 23, 2018 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 84.

Mrs. Garrison was a longtime resident of California. She and Eugene D. Garrison were married in 1951 and they moved to the Wetumka area of Oklahoma in 1998. She was a loving homemaker and “collector” of many things.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Susan Elaine Pomeroy; two brothers Virgil and Larry Atkinson, and two sisters, Alice and Bobbie and one grandson, Jason Montagne.

Survivors include her husband, Eugene Garrison of Wetumka; her son, Michael Garrison and wife Julie of Wetumka; two daughters, Anna Jeannette Silveira of Wetumka and Pamela Madron and husband Larry of Kerman, California; two brothers, Robert Atkinson and wife Liz of Fresno, California and Ernie Atkinson of Easton, California; one sister, Marie Moore of Washington; 10 grandchildren, Debbi Montane of the Woodlands, Texas; Jamie Reece and husband Otha Rocquemore Jr. of Marietta, Georgia, Tracy Hughes and husband Terry of Port Orchard, Washington, Megan Tucker and husband Jeremy of Purcell, Oklahoma; Haley Hardin and husband George of Wetumka, Tammy Dunn and husband James of Fresno, California, Michele Landreth of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Christina Arena of Fresno, California, Justin Madron of Kerman, California and Melissa Minson and husband Jeff of Prather, California; 27 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be James Dunn, Andrew Atkinson, George Hardin, Jeremy Tucker, Lawrence McFarlin, Gilbert McFarlin and Cliff Tinkler.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Darrell McFarlin.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.