Cassie Jean Harjo was born February 13, 1999 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Leroy Harjo and Sherry Hicks of Okemah. She departed this life on Saturday, December 1, 2018 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 19.

Cassie attended Okemah and Eufaula Schools and was currently a student at Job Core in Tulsa studying to be a Pharmacy Technician. She enjoyed traveling, attending concerts and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her father, Leroy Hicks of Okemah; her mother, Sherry Hicks of Okemah; one brother Menawv Randall, 3 sisters Candace Harjo, Courtney Harjo and Caitlyn Harjo, along with 13 nephews and nieces.

Pallbearers are Thomas Hicks, Dalon Davis, Jarett Givens, Jutto Berryhill, Sherman Hicks, Dillon Coon, Simon Hicks and Ramon Hernandez.

Honorary Pallbearers are Menawv Randall, David Delay, Pahose Harjo and Lonnie Ramerez.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah, Oklahoma.

