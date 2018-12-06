Christmas Extravaganza a success

After the parade was finished and the hot chocolate was beginning to be distributed, the Pride of Okemah Marching Band entertained the crowd followed by the Bearden School children. Most people were anxious for the Chamber Bucks drawing. The Okemah Casino donated lots of door prizes that were distributed before the big drawing. This year’s winners of the Chamber Bucks are left to right: $250 winner – Melissa Farris (pictured with daughter, Addison), $350 winner – Kellie Delacruz and $600 winner – Kellie Bradford. Following the drawings, Santa lit the Christmas tree as the grand finale.