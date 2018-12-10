Okemah Boots & Badges Blood Drive! Wednesday, December 19

Okemah first responders and Citizens State Bank of Okemah are looking for citizens to support their efforts through blood donation with Oklahoma Blood Institute. Those who give at the Boots & Badges blood drive on Wednesday, December 19th, will provide blood needed to save local lives, such as those that firefighters and law enforcement officers rescue.

Anyone 16 years or older* is urged to stop by the Citizens State Bank of Okemah, 402 W Broadway between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. All donors will receive special-edition Boots & Badges T-shirts. Donors will also take part in a little healthy competition by designating their donations to either the fire department or law enforcement as each department strives to top the other with the most blood donations.

Although all blood types are needed, donors with O-negative blood are particularly urged to give. Only seven percent of the population has this blood type, but it is the ‘universal type’ and can be used in an emergency when a patient’s blood type is not known.

“Okemah first responders see the daily need for blood first-hand when the people they rescue require life-saving treatment,” said Jan Laub, Executive Director, Tulsa. “We can’t say enough about the service our police officers and firefighters provide, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is available in emergency situations.”

Appointments for the blood drive may be made by calling 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.

* 16 year olds must weigh at least 125 and provide signed parental permission; 17 year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds, 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds