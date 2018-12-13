Funeral services for Kenneth Dale Reeves will be Friday, December 14, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Castle Cemetery.

Kenneth Dale Reeves was born July 27, 1962 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Hoyle Albert Reeves and Annie Rudean (Cathy) Reeves. He passed away Monday, December 10, 2018 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 56.

Dale had been a lifelong resident of the Okemah area and was a 1981 graduate of Okemah High School. He and Crystal Kircher were married October 3, 2017 in Okemah. Dale worked as an oilfield driller and also loved mechanic work. He also enjoyed baking with his granddaughter, Lilly, and collecting antique toy cars. He also took great pride in engineering ways to get people and friends “unstuck”.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandmother, Clara Bell Brown.

Survivors include his wife, Crystal Reeves of Okemah; his four daughters, Jeannie Reeves, April Reeves, Rachelle Haddox and Shawna Hummingbird all of Okemah; his step-daughter, Sabrina Kehrer of Illinois; two brothers, Charlie of Okemah and Wade of Rome, Texas and 15 grandchildren. He is also survived by two friends whom he thought of as brothers, Ferlin Johnson and Max Henry.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Wade Reeves, Justin Dodson, Jay Dawson, Ed Dennis, Ferlin Johnson, Curtis Dodson, John Ackerman, Todd Farris and Brennan Smithee.

Honorary pallbearers include Melvin Morgan, Cainnen Gann, Remington Reeves, Kelan Coon, Frank Thornton, Terry Mogridge and Charlie Reeves.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Mark Rich.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.