Lowena Yahola Birdsong was born December 22, 1938 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Willie “W.E.” Yahola and Edna (Monday) Yahola. She passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 79.

Lowena retired after many years of employment with the Dallas Police Department in Dallas, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Dallas and also of Okemah. She was the first Native American employed with the Dallas P.D. Lowena enjoyed History and reading and studying the Bible. She loved working on her family’s genealogy and also proudly served her country with the United States Navy Reserve. Lowena was also a past member of the High Spring Indian Baptist Church and also of the Dallas First Indian Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, one brother, Raymond Yahola and three sisters, Elizabeth, Berdina and Ladonna.

Survivors include her sister, Novena Yahola of Okemah.

Serving as active pallbearers will be her nephews.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah, Oklahoma.

