Covert “C.O.” Parker was born November 20, 1920 in Hughes County, Oklahoma to Elzie V. Parker and Winnie (Sanders) Parker. He passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018 in Amarillo, Texas at the age of 98.

Mr. Parker was a longtime resident of Borger, Texas and had retired from Phillip’s Petroleum Company. He also served his country with the United States Army having served four years overseas during WWII. He and Marcelia Nell Roberts were married in November of 1948; she later preceded him in death in 2005. On June 11, 2011, he and Tanya Elaine Garlington were married.

Also preceding him in death were his parents, 6 brothers, 3 sisters and 1 child.

Survivors include his wife, Tanya Elaine Parker of Borger, Texas; one son, Gary Neal Parker also of Borger; one daughter, Nancy Carol Lemons of Missouri; one brother, Elzie Denton Parker of Grants Pass, Oregon; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.