Kellie Marshall

Kellie Nycole Marshall was born June 26, 1976 in Henryetta, Oklahoma to William Burl Williamson and Rhonda Sue (Wilson) Williamson and passed from this life December 26, 2018 in Oklahoma City at the age of 42.

Kellie was raised in Mounds and attended the local school system. She was a graduate of Mounds High School. As a young lady she began working for the Borden Milk Corporation Distribution Center in Tulsa.

She loved sports including basketball and softball and enjoyed arts and crafts and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Jess Robert Wilson, her paternal grandparents Cecil and Leo Williamson, her step-grandmother Ola Mae Potts Hemphill and step-grandfather Leo Cruce Brown.

Survivors include: three children, Devon Cruce Marshall of Mounds, Holden Blake Marshall of Glenpool, and CayLee BreAnn Marshall of Mounds; her mother Rhonda Sue (Wilson) Brown and step-father Leo Cruce Brown of Mounds; her father William Burl Williamson and step-mother “Gabby” of Weleetka; her grandmother Georgia Morlene Cheetwood Wilson of Okemah; a sister Nikki RaeNell Brue, her husband Elijah Robert Brue, and their children Torin Robert Brue, Tayla RaeNell Brue, and Talin Russel Brue, all of Pryor; two grandchildren Brighley Grace and Blaze Lee Marshall of Mounds; her fiancé Cirino Garcia Hernandez of Mounds; along with several other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be Monday, December 31 at 2:00pm at the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Okemah with Rev. Jeremy Fairres, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery in Paden under the direction of Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home of Wetumka and Weleetka.