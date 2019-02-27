Funeral services for Bobby Deloyn “Bud” Shannon will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Welty Church of God. Interment will follow at the Welty Cemetery.

Bobby Deloyn “Bud” Shannon was born December 17, 1935 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Robert D. Shannon and Rannie Belle (Renfroe) Shannon. He passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 in Bristow, Oklahoma at the age of 83.

Mr. Shannon was a lifelong resident of Okfuskee County and was a member of the Haydonville Assembly of God Church until the church closed. He loved going to church and visiting with everyone. Even though he was unable to hear or speak; he always enjoyed being around people and family gatherings.

He always had a smile on his face. Mr. Shannon spent his life on the farm working alongside his father. He continued this work after his father passed away and was really good at taking machinery apart, sometimes having to improvise, and fixing it. He loved making a garden, enjoyed fishing and also hunting. He will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Ora Lea Shannon.

Survivors include his brother, Don Shannon and wife Sharon; one sister, Linda Raney; nephews, Gary Raney and family, Jeff Shannon and family and Jason Raney all of Mason and his niece, Julie Stovall and family of Okemah.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Rusty Adams, Jeff Shannon, Gary Raney, Kolby Raney, Cameron Raney and Jay Stovall.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Jacob Kleckner.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.