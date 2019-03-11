Rev. Jeffrey Martin Phillips

Jeffrey Martin Phillips was born June 3, 1964 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Martin Phillips and Betty Jo (Holahta) Phillips. He passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at his home west of Okemah at the age of 54. Mr. Phillips was a lifelong resident of the Okemah area and a devoted member and minister for the Greenleaf Baptist Church. He loved attending and visiting numerous churches and spending time with family. He was also a talented artist and loved watching football. He will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his mother and one daughter, Dena Phillips.

Survivors include his father, Martin Phillips of Okemah; one son, Jonathon Phillips of the home in Okemah; daughter, Denise Brown and husband Joseph of Okmulgee; four sisters, Debra Phillips, Wynema Phillips, Wendy Phillips and Justina Buckley and husband Chris all of Okemah and 8 grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Chris Buckley, Everett Smith, Seth Maxwell, Kevin Culberson, Mark Jackson and Isaac Baker.

Honorary bearers will be J.D. Wind, Oscar Hicks, Norman Heneha, “Baby James”, Justin Yahola, Terry Yahola, Byron Hicks, Charles Fixico and Sam Holahta.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cooper.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.