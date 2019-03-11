Wanda June Williams was born April 14, 1940 to Alfred and Nellie (Canoy) Smith, in Nuyaka, Oklahoma. She passed away in Tulsa on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 78. She married Joe Williams on May 24, 1974 in Okemah. They spent over 44 years together creating memories that will last a lifetime. Wanda enjoyed being outside gardening and sewing quilts and clothes. Her pride and joy was her family. She loved being able to cook for family events and made the most delicious peach cobbler.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Gene, Jerry, George, and Bill Smith, sisters, Linda Smith and Evelyn Starkey, three nephews, and one niece.

Those left to cherish the memories of Wanda include her husband Joe, daughters, Laura Cox and husband Joe, Sara Teague and husband Bryan, sisters, Frances Brewer, Debbie Custar and husband David, Vonell Lassiter and husband Leo, brothers, Ed Smith and wife Judy and Delbert Smith and wife Vicki, grandchildren, Monty Teague and wife Mariah Sanders, Courtney Teague and fiancé Brandon Harjo, and Aaron Cox, great-grandchildren, Torry Teague, Kason Ellis, Korbyn and Karter Teague, Kamden and Kyler Harjo, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Wanda will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the New Life Assembly of God Church in Henryetta with Diane Twist officiating. Interment will follow at the Okfuskee Cemetery. Casketbearers will be A.P. Custar, Joseph Smith, Carl, Cody, Colton, and Connor Arbuckle. Friends may visit the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 P.M – 5:00 P.M.. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home of Okmulgee. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on Wanda’s Tribute Page of our website at www.mcclendon-winters.com