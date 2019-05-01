Dale Gene Hulstine was born November 13, 1931 in Eakly, Oklahoma to Jesse

and Bethel (McGee) Hulstine. He passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 in

Littleton, Colorado at the age of 87.

Mr. Hulstine owned and operated a grocery store and car wash in Wetumka,

Oklahoma for 27 years. He also pipelined, worked in the oilfield, drove a

Pepsi Cola truck and a cement truck. His last job was a trucking business

that he owned and operated until his health made it so he couldn’t continue

and his son, Steve Hulstine, took over the day to day operations until his

death. On September 29, 1951; he married Betty Kiser.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Steve Hulstine; two sisters

and one brother.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years; Betty Hulstine; daughter, Vicki

Hulstine and husband David Laughrey of Tulsa, Oklahoma; granddaughter,

Lindsey Langer and husband Brian; grandson, Devin Medeiros and wife Amanda;

great-grandchildren, Drake Langer, Preston Langer, Raymond Langer, Brent

Langer, Kaeleen Langer, Griffen Langer, Joy Langer, Amilia Langer, Alexis

Medeiros, Leo Langer, Bladen Langer and Logan Langer.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Langer, Drake Langer, Preston Langer,

Raymond Langer, Brent Langer, Griffen Langer, David Laughrey and Donnie

Gooden.

Honorary bearers include Finis Pack, Hartsell Brinlee, Bob Wilbourn, Rick

Summy, Sean Summy, Randy Gray, Rick Griggs, Matt McBride, Mark Goodson and

Ben Bachus.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah,

Oklahoma and officiated by Pastor Curt Bellinger.

