Jimmy “Bo” Hollins was born July 22, 1975 in Henryetta, Oklahoma to Jimmy Hollins and Donna (Smith) Frisbee. He passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 43.



Jimmy, known by most as Bo, was a resident of Wetumka, Oklahoma and a 1994 graduate of Wetumka High School. He and Amber Harris were married March 31, 2012 in Wetumka. Bo worked as a truck driver for C M Heavy Machinery for the past 4 years and was also a proud volunteer firefighter for the City of Wetumka. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and singing Karaoke.





He is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Hollins.



Survivors include his mother, Donna Frisbee of Wetumka; his wife, Amber Hollins of Wetumka; six sons, August Hollins and wife Chasity of Arkansas, Keith Hollins of Tulsa, Dylan Hollins of Wetumka, Jesse Hollins of Wetumka, Brendan Wynn of Wetumka and Hunter Wann of Wetumka; two daughters, Taylor Vance of Pennsylvania and Angelica Hollins and husband Steven of Oklahoma City; one brother, Billy Collins and four grandchildren, Kayden, Mahkya, Jace and Ariel and another grandchild on the way.



Serving as active pallbearers will be Jeremy Ramsey, Casey Lowe, Chris Johnson, Preston Zoelick, Clint Meadors and Rick Griggs.



Honorary bearers will be Steven Simmons, Dylan Hollins, August Hollins, Keith Hollins, Jesse Hollins, Brendan Wynn, Hunter Wann, Rick Ramsey and Jimmy Collins Jr.



Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Curt Bellinger.



He also loved to hunt, fish, riding horses and hanging out with friends in the pasture. Most of all he loved dearly his wife, kids and grandkids. He will be missed by all who knew him.