Jimmy Zane Bishop
A memorial service for Jimmy Zane Bishop will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah.
Jimmy Zane Bishop was born April 18, 1953 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Albert Ira Bishop and Zora (Scrimshire) Laws. He passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age of 66.
Jimmy was a resident of the Okemah area since 1963 and was a 1971 graduate of Okemah High School. He worked with automotive parts and service for 40 years having worked at Ford dealerships in Seminole and Shawnee and also with S&S Auto and Tanner Chevrolet in Okemah. Jimmy loved life and was a diehard OU fan. He enjoyed collecting coins, learning about history and genealogy, golfing and fishing. He and Marita were married in Okemah on September 13, 2003. Jimmy loved spending time with his dear friends and family and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one step-son, Clint Armstrong. He will also now be able to reunite with his dear friends, Brian Cowan and Bobby Scully.
Survivors include his wife, Marita Bishop of Okemah; three daughters, Krista Bishop of Yukon, Oklahoma, Claire Wright of Denver, Colorado and Clarissa Bryant and husband Barry of Okemah; one son, Justin Sampson of St. Louis, Missouri; two brothers, Wayland Bishop and wife Sharon of Okemah and Randall Kenton Bishop of Porum, Oklahoma; sister, Zanda Bennett and husband Larry of Talala, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Taylor Friedman and husband Justin, Taygen Bryant, Tara Bryant, Katie Bishop, Justin Sampson II and Neely Sampson; brothers in law, Randy Titsworth and wife Suzanne of Okemah and Ronnie Titsworth and wife Kitty also of Okemah and a host of very close friends that he loved.
Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.
Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.
