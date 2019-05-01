Okemah native congratulated for successfully completing probationary period at Stillwater Fire Department

Okemah native Travis Boyd has successfully made it through his employment probationary period for his position on the squad of the Stillwater Fire Department.

In doing so, he received an official congratulatory announcement from Stillwater Fire Chief Tom Bradley.

“Fire Chief Tom Bradley would like to congratulate SFD member Travis Boyd for successfully completing his probationary period,” a recent Facebook announcement said on the department’s official page.

Boyd is from Okemah. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology with an emphasis in Physical Education – Sports/Leisure from Southern Nazarene University, according to the post.

While at SNU, Boyd played football, receiving both All-Academic and All-Conference honors. He was also on the university’s track and field team where he qualified for national championships and remains the holder of several university records

From there, Boyd began his career with the Stillwater Fire Department in October 2017, beginning the rather-lengthy employee probationary period.

During that time, Boyd graduated from the Fire Academy at Eastern Oklahoman Technology Center where he earned firefighter certifications and an additional certification in Hazardous Materials Operations earlier this year.

“In addition to these accomplishments, Travis has trained and learned many other skills and techniques that contribute to a Stillwater firefighter’s wide range of abilities,” a department spokesperson said.

Boyd has an older sister, Nicole, and a younger brother, Chris.

According to the fire department’s Facebook post, “In his spare time, he enjoys providing physical training, traveling, listening to music and watching NFL Red Zone.”