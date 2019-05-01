Panther baseball team makes special day for residents at Colonial Park

By Joshua Allen

ONL Staff Reporter

The Panther baseball team last week decided to do something special for a special bunch here in Okemah.

The only reward in it for the team would be the satisfaction of getting the chance to make someone else’s day.

According to staff at Colonial Park Manor, they did just that for the residents of the nursing home.

On April 17, the team went to the facility to visit with the residents and enjoyed some afternoon activities with them, as well.

That evening, Colonial Park issued a Facebook announcement that said, “We want to send out a HUGE thank you to Coach Matt Ross and the Okemah Panther High School Baseball team. They came out to visit today, and the residents have never been so happy.”

So … make their day they did.

The post went on to say the team is a “special group of kids.”

The team posed for picture with residents while playing dominoes and just enjoying each other’s company.

This little sweet tale isn’t over yet, though

Eventually, as much as the residents didn’t want it to be the case, the team had to depart. They had a game to get to, which was part of the 66 Conference Tournamnent.

The residents they’d visited with didn’t want to miss that. So the staff at Colonial Park readied those that were able and wanted to go.

A phone call to KATS got a van there to pick them up, and the residents headed to the ballpark to support the Panthers that made their day.