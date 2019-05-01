Panther Baseballer Haddox — the team’s only senior — recognized on Senior Night

By Joshua Allen

ONL Staff Reporter

The Okemah Panther baseball team is continuing its season after the somewhat late start, honoring seniors in the common celebration of Senior Night Monday, April 22.

In the case of this year’s Panther baseball team it would be only one senior that would get recognized that night as Jordan Haddox is the only senior on the young team.

Haddox is the son of JC and Relena Haddox, the former being an Okemah Public Schools Board of Education member and the latter the City of Okemah’s City Clerk and Treasurer, and also the son of Falon and Jose Madrigal. He is the grandson of Ron and Lois Rogers and Johnny and the late Charlene Haddox, as well as great-grandson to Ada Lois Ross.

The senior has played football at Okemah for two years and basketball for two years, while playing as a starter on the school’s baseball team for all four years of high school.

Haddox was a member of the American Baseball Club for 2017 and 2018, along with the Oklahoma Branditos where he represented Oklahoma in Arizona at the Winter Nationals showcase last December, his senior bio said.

According to that bio, “In his spare time Jordan likes to quail hunt, pheasant hunt, fish and spend time with his girlfriend Hannah.

“Jordan’s future plans are to continue his baseball career at Rose State College where he recently signed (a letter of intent).

Jordan would like to thank his family, friends, coaches and Panther fans that have supported him over his time here at Okemah Schools.”

The bio concluded with a “Congratulations” to Haddox.

From there, the Panthers hosted Paden, and it did not go in favor of the home team. The Panthers fell in conclusive defeat, allowing 11 runs to cross the plate for the visiting opponent, compared to their single run.

The game ended with the final score at 11-1 in Paden’s favor.