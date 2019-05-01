Terry Jessie Hicks, Jr.
Terry Jessie Hicks, Jr. was born October 12, 1947 in Cromwell, Oklahoma to Jessie Hicks and Lorene (Little) Hicks. He passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 71.
Mr. Hicks was a resident of the Okemah area most all of his life. He worked as a tree trimmer and enjoyed playing softball and fishing. He was also a member of the Nuyaka Indian Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Vanessa Hicks.
Survivors include his wife, Gracine Hicks of the home; four sons, Oscar Hicks and wife Richenda of Okemah; James Hicks and wife Leyahna of Okemah, Brandon Joe Hicks of Okemah and Scotty Gene Harjo of Texas; two daughters, Terrie Lynn Hicks of Okemah and Judith Renee Hicks of Okemah; two brothers, Johnie Hicks and wife Daria of Okemah and Simmer Hicks and wife Sharon of Okemah; five sisters, Aggie Beaver of Wewoka, Annie Hicks of Okemah, Lou Annie Walters and husband Lewis of Okemah, Mary Walters of Okemah and Rita Tiger and husband Wilson of Okmulgee; 18 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Serving as active pallbearers will be David Hill, Curtis Hicks, Charlie Hicks, Norman Taryole, Reuben Proctor and James Harjo.
Honorary bearers will be the O. J. Softball Team.
Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Jimpsey Harjo.
Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.
Mr. Hicks was a resident of the Okemah area most all of his life. He worked as a tree trimmer and enjoyed playing softball and fishing. He was also a member of the Nuyaka Indian Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Vanessa Hicks.
Survivors include his wife, Gracine Hicks of the home; four sons, Oscar Hicks and wife Richenda of Okemah; James Hicks and wife Leyahna of Okemah, Brandon Joe Hicks of Okemah and Scotty Gene Harjo of Texas; two daughters, Terrie Lynn Hicks of Okemah and Judith Renee Hicks of Okemah; two brothers, Johnie Hicks and wife Daria of Okemah and Simmer Hicks and wife Sharon of Okemah; five sisters, Aggie Beaver of Wewoka, Annie Hicks of Okemah, Lou Annie Walters and husband Lewis of Okemah, Mary Walters of Okemah and Rita Tiger and husband Wilson of Okmulgee; 18 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Serving as active pallbearers will be David Hill, Curtis Hicks, Charlie Hicks, Norman Taryole, Reuben Proctor and James Harjo.
Honorary bearers will be the O. J. Softball Team.
Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Jimpsey Harjo.
Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.