Edith Marie Coones, age 90, departed this life Monday, May 20, 2019 in Wewoka. She was born January 10, 1929 in Castle to the late Freddie Austin Gosa and Addie Mae Williams. Edith was raised by grandparents George and Missouri Williams. She married Leonard Coones November 11, 1972 in Las Vegas and he preceded her in death in 1986.

Marie lived in Santa Marie, Calif. for 35 years before moving back to Oklahoma. She enjoyed gardening, raising her own fruits and vegetables. She also loved to raise flowers.

Preceding Marie in death are her parents, first husband, Robert Ott, second husband, Leonard Coones, one brother, Lester Gosa and one sister, Mildred Miller.

Survivors include two daughters, Peggy Wilson and Lon Mickalski of Sequim, Wash., Patricia Harjo and husband Ben of Cromwell; one granddaughter Michelle Wilson; one great-grandchild, Forrest Cassidy Wilson Broyles; sister Edna Mae Pettit, Lompoc, Calif.; nephew, Jim Miller of San Francisco; special friend, Gary Beckett of Calif., and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday May 23 at Stout-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Carl Whitfield officiating and burial to follow at Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

