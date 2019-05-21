Funeral services for Fay Adriana Simpson were held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Highland Cemetery.

Fay Adriana Simpson was born November 6, 1930 in Rockport, Texas to George and Jenny Goodwin. She passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at home outside of Wetumka at the age of 88.

Mrs. Simpson was a longtime resident of the Wetumka and Okemah area. She and Melvin W. Simpson were married September 20, 1953 in Nevada; he later preceded her in death in 2012. Mrs. Simpson was a retired Home Economist for Oklahoma State University and Langston University. She enjoyed making dolls, canning and raising a garden and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Okemah.

She is survived by her two sons, Melvin Simpson and wife Rayeann of Paden and Dwight Simpson and wife Zina of Wetumka; her daughter, Susan Kay Lovelace and husband Phil of Wetumka; eight grandchildren, Keith Pearson, Adrian Pace, Linsey Norman, Patrick Casey, Dillon Dwight Simpson, Roselynn Dean, Sharolyn Sharae Burton and Lauralyn Laure Harper and 10 great-grandchildren, Turner Dean, Garrett Norman, Hunter Pearson, Devin Pearson, Taylor Norman, Avery Pace, Tucker Pace, Maverick Simpson, Stetson Simpson and Rosalee Dean.

Serving as pallbearers were Garrett Norman, Turner Dean, Patrick Casey, Keith Pearson, Dillon Simpson and Colby Pace.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Bro. Lawrence Matlock and Bro. Mike Matlock.

Online condolences may be made at www.Parks BrothersFuneralHome.com.