Funeral services for Linda Jean Knebel will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the United Pentecostal Church of Okemah, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery also in Okemah.

Linda Jean Knebel was born January 12, 1957 in Tulsa to Richard Nelson Shatwell and Virginia Louise (Fisher) Shatwell. She passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Prague at the age of 62.

Linda grew up in Tulsa and was a graduate of McLain High School. She became a resident of Okemah in 1994. Linda was a homemaker and caregiver who worked many years as a personal care assistant with home health care and also as a circulation manager with the Henryetta newspaper and later with the Okemah News Leader. Linda enjoyed making people laugh and was a very good cook. She was also a member of the United Pentecostal Church of Okemah.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Carol and one nephew, Steven Knebel.

Survivors include her three daughters, Katrina Owens of Tulsa, Kristie Nambiar and husband Nidhin of Kansas City, Missouri and Kelly Herndon and husband Michael of Okemah; one brother, David Shatwell and wife Dorinda of Okemah; sister, Anita Knebel and husband Michael of Broken Arrow; brother in law, Richard Privitt of Tulsa and six grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Richard King, Jerry Bryan, Bobby Dilday, Jeremy Strickland, Brandon Anderson and Matt Bryan.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. David Shatwell.

Online condolences may be made at www.Parks BrothersFuneralHome.com.