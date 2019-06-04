Funeral services for George W. Smith will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at

2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Wetumka Chapel in Wetumka, Oklahoma.

Interment will follow at the Wetumka City Cemetery.

George W. Smith was born February 22, 1925 in Wetumka, Oklahoma to Fisk

Davidson Smith and Victoria (Anderson) Smith. He passed away Monday, May

20, 2019 in Seminole, Oklahoma at the age of 94.

Mr. Smith was a lifelong resident of Wetumka, Oklahoma. He and Mildred

Louise Burkes were married March 8, 1945 in Wetumka. He worked as a farmer

and rancher and was very meticulous. He enjoyed listening to old country

music and proudly served his country with the United States Army at the end

of World War II. He and Mildred were also longtime members of the Wetumka

Church of Christ.

Preceding him in death were his parents and three sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Mildred Smith of the home; his two sons, David

Smith of Wetumka and Ron Smith and wife Rolanda of Shawnee; his daughter,

Phyllis Montgomery of Wetumka; seven grandchildren, Kim Freeman, Gary Smith,

Dana Dimson, Julie Inslee, Brooke Reyna, Bryce Smith and Geordan Smith;

twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Bryce Smith, Geordan Smith, Gary

Smith, Tim Sowers, Tony Ramirez and Lenzie Anderson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brother Funeral Home and

officiated by Chaplain John Roberts.

