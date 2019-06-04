Funeral services for Lloyd Hicks, Jr. will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at

2:00 PM at the First Christian Church in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Interment will

follow at the Hillabee Cemetery in Hannah, Oklahoma. Wake services will be

Thursday, 7:00 PM also at the church in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Parks Brothers

will arrive at the church in Wetumka at 4:00 PM Thursday to set up for the

wake service.

Lloyd “Bunna” Hicks Jr. was born September 11, 1950 in Vernon, Oklahoma to

Lloyd Hicks Sr. and Nancy (Long) Hicks. He passed away Monday, May 27, 2019

in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 68.

Mr. Hicks lived, along with his wife Senora Harjo, in Okemah, Oklahoma. He

worked in construction and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family

who often referred to him as Superman. He enjoyed photography and writing

and speaking the Creek language. He was even working on writing children’s

books in Creek.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Senora of the home in Okemah; two sons, Harold

Lloyd Hicks of Arizona and Harrison Zachary Hicks of Okemah; four daughters,

Maggie Marie Hicks, Sandy Lynn Hicks and Erica Laine Hicks all of Arizona

and Summer Juanita Hicks of Okemah; two brothers, Noah Tiger of Shawnee,

Oklahoma and Roy Hicks, Sr. of Guthrie, Oklahoma; 17 grandchildren and 30

great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Harrison Hicks, Roy Hicks Sr., Roy

Hicks, III, Keith Aaron Hicks, Wayne Tiger, Danny Tiger, Amon Tiger and

Curtis Wind.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah,

Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Wallace Gambler.

Online condolence may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com

<http://www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com>.