Funeral services for Maxine Loretta Geller will be held Monday, June 3, 2019

at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah, Oklahoma.

Interment will follow at the Okfuskee Cemetery.

Maxine Loretta Geller was born June 8, 1930 in Mason, Oklahoma to George

William “Dugan” Deaton and Lola Dewel (Fox) Deaton. She passed away Friday,

May 31, 2019 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 88.

Mrs. Geller was a lifelong resident of Okfuskee County and 1948 graduate of

Mason High School. She and Raymond Eugene “Gene” Geller were married

October 16, 1947 in Fort Smith, Arkansas; he later preceded her in death

July 7, 2015. Mrs. Geller worked for many years as a supervisor for the

Miss Elaine Garment Factory in Bristow and also as a cook for Mason Schools.

She enjoyed sewing, reading (especially her bible) and completing word

search puzzles. She also taught Sunday school for Freewill Baptist Church

and was a member of the Okemah Freewill Baptist Church.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; three sisters, Lauryne

Hensley, Geraldine Winters and Sharon Jones; two brothers, Leroy and Bill

Deaton and one great-grandson, Nathan Wofford.

Survivors include her three daughters, Donna Lambeth of Broken Arrow,

Oklahoma, Kathryn Rasmussen and husband Jim of Mason and Mary Janell Basden

of Mason; two brothers, Don Deaton of Okemah and Duane “Herb” Deaton of

Edmond, Oklahoma; one sister in law, Norma Rae Deaton of Welty; five

grandchildren, Ronna Lambeth of Coweta, Oklahoma, Mary Wofford and husband

John of Coweta, Jessica Leal and boyfriend Michael Paddock of Waterbury,

Vermont, John-David Meissner and wife Corrie of Owasso, Oklahoma and

Christopher Basden and wife Amy of Tulsa and three great-grandchildren,

Connor, Jaden and Caroline Meissner all of Owasso.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Bill Deaton, Rick Deaton, Kevin Jones,

Brince Rodriguez, Clyde Walker and Christopher Basden.

Honorary bearers will be Phyllis Keener, Eugene Campoli, Tammy Farris, Eddy

Mae Thompson, Betty Stanley, Nikki Crowe and Briar Rodriguez.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah,

Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. John-David Meissner and Bro. Jamie Perry.

Memorials may be made to Bridge Builders for the Cross, PO Box 2623, Ada,

Oklahoma 74821

