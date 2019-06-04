Soth Mam was born April 3, 1935 in Prey Veng, Cambodia to Chien and Chan

Mam. He passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age

of 84.

Mr. Mam was a resident of Houston, Texas and was a retired grocer. In 1959

he married Lay Heang Hun.

Survivors include his wife Lay Heang Hun Mam of Houston, Texas; three sons,

Khenrin Mam of Dallas, Texas, Chan Mony Mam of Cambodia and Vuthy Mam of

Okemah; three daughters, Kimeng Mam of Cambodia, Tara Mam of Houston, Texas

and Chantha Mam of Okemah; 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah,

Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.