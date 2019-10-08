Funeral services for Christine Roberts will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah.

Christine (Wind) Roberts was born December 25, 1948 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma; she passed away, Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 70.

Christine was a longtime resident of the Okemah area. She worked as a Community Health Representative for Muskogee Creek Nation for over thirty years before retirement. Christine enjoyed playing wahoo, beadwork and yardwork. She will be missed.

Preceding her in death were her parents and one brother, March Wind.

She is survived by her two sons, Kelly Deere and wife Karen of Bristow and Robby Deere and wife Danielle of Okemah; one daughter, Tina Jaggars of Okemah and one sister, Linda Berryhill of Holdenville. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Tia, Robby, Jonathan and Tierra Deere, Zane Jaggars and Nikki Deere and four great-grandchildren, Leland Tiger III, Braxton Tiger, Avalynn Deere and Axl Deere.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Joe Wind, Curtis Wind, Gary Wind, Keith Wind, Christopher Wahpepah and Landon Hagy.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Pasto Jacob Kleckner and Pastor Mike Lewis.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.