Funeral services for Clarissa Dawn Harjo will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Greenleaf Indian Baptist Church in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Greenleaf Cemetery. Wake services will be Wednesday, 7:00 PM also at the Greenleaf Church.

Clarissa Dawn Harjo was born February 21, 1982 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Joseph “Chubby” Harjo and Patricia Ann (Yahola) Lindsey. She passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 37.

Clarissa grew up all over Oklahoma and Texas as a child until finally settling down in Tulsa where she met and married her husband Archie Cosey. She was a loving housewife and mother to 7 beautiful children, 5 boys and 2 girls whom she devoted her life to. She loved spending time with her family and having game nights and going to the casino with friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband Archie Cosey, 5 sons, and 2 daughters, Deon Micco Harjo, DeAndre Marques Harjo-Harris, Darious Malik Cosey, Aidan LaRon Cosey, Amarious LaSean Cosey, Alissa Ann-Marie Cosey and Ally Jo Cosey all of Tulsa; one brother, Jonathan Harjo of Tulsa and three sisters, Elissa Lindsey of Seminole, Sara Long of Wewoka and Breanna and husband Xavier Miller of Tulsa; three grandchildren, Deon Micco Harjo Jr., Treyvion DeWayne-Ray Harjo-Scott and Desmond Desean Harjo-Scott all of Tulsa and a host of nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Ross Harjo, Sequoyah Rowe, David Turner, Raymond Yahola, Arrian Young, Xavier Miller, Richard Houston and Alex Houston.

Honorary bearers will be Deon Harjo, DeAndre Harjo-Harris, Darious Cosey, Aidan Cosey, Amarious Cosey, Deon Harjo, DeAndre Harjo-Harris, Darious Cosey, Aidan Cosey, Amarious Cosey, Deon Harjo Jr., Treyvion Harjo-Scott, Desmond Harjo-Scott, Xavier Miller Jr., Isaac Miller, Edward Harjo, Daniel Harjo and Tim Harjo.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Houston Tiger.