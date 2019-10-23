Bobby G. Tiger

Funeral services for Bobby Tiger were held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Wetumka, Oklahoma. Interment followed at the Holdenville Cemetery.Bobby Tiger was born January 20, 1946 and left to heaven on October 18, 2019.He graduated from Holdenville High School in 1964, then attended culinary art school in Haskell, Kansas. He loved to cook and was an excellent chef and manager of several restaurants in Oklahoma City. He was well known for his fried pies and fed thousands of people free meals when he lived in Oklahoma City. He also ministered to many especially young people. He loved the Lord and to spread the word anytime he had a chance.He is preceded in death by his parents Ella Herrod and step-father David Herrod, his father Johnson Tiger, Sr., a nephew David Sonny Sanroman, three brothers: Eugene Tiger, Dan Tiger and Johnson Tiger, Jr., two sisters: Dinah Tiger and Mattie Lowe and one special brother-in-law Alex Lowe.He is survived by two brothers: Woody Fields of Wetumka and Leon Tiger of Oklahoma City, three sisters: Phyllis Lowe of Holdenville, Doris Anderson of Lamar and Pat Herrod of Holdenville.He had many special friends he met over the years, special nieces; Melissa Harjo, Tina Sanroman, Donna Lowe, special nephews; Tippy and Zack, great nephew; Private Tyler Anderson stationed in South Korea, John, Jr., Hadley and Pito. Great nieces; Summer Anderson, Angelina House and Xandir House. He had a part of raising some of his nieces and nephews and special cousins, Betty Jo Scott and Margaret

Funeral services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma.