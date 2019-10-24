Muscogee (Creek) Nation receives $2M from IHS

The Indian Health Service has awarded funding totaling $15 million to eight tribes and tribal organizations as part of a competitive Small Ambulatory Program to fund construction, expansion or modernization of small ambulatory health care facilities.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation (MCN) was among three tribes in Oklahoma to receive funding for expansion projects. MCN, The Kickapoo Tribe in McCloud and the Sac and Fox Nation in Stroud each received $2 million.

“Small ambulatory health care facilities are an important part of the Indian health system,” said Rear Adm. Michael D. Weahkee, principal deputy director of the IHS. “The IHS Small Ambulatory Program is a way to help our tribal partners expand access to quality health care for American Indian and Alaska Native people.”

Other tribes and tribal organizations receiving funding include Central Valley Indian Health (Prather, California), Shoshone-Bannock Tribe (Fort Hall, Idaho), Council of Athabascan Tribal Governments

(Arctic Village, Alaska), Native Village of Kwinhagak (Quinhagak, Alaska), and Cowlitz Indian Tribe (Seattle, Washington).

The IHS Office of Environmental Health and Engineering supports IHS and tribal communities by providing functional, well maintained health care facilities and staff housing, technical and financial assistance to tribes on safe water and wastewater systems, and a broad range of environmental health and injury prevention activities throughout Indian Country.The IHS Small Ambulatory Program supports tribes that are working to expand access to various outpatient services for patients.

This includes offering new services, expanding existing services, and upgrading outdated facilities. Since the program began in 2001, more than 49 projects have been funded, totaling more than $74 million.

IHS provides a comprehensive health service delivery system for approximately 2.6 million American Indians and Alaska Natives. Our mission is to raise the physical, mental, social, and spiritual health of American Indians and Alaska Natives to the highest level. Follow the agency via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.