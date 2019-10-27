Funeral services for Polly Ramona Hill will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Salt Creek Indian Baptist Church of Wetumka, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Salt Creek Cemetery. Wake services will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 7:30 PM also at the Salt Creek Church.

Polly Ramona Hill was born March 5, 1930 in Wetumka, Oklahoma to Newman Berryhill and Lucinda (Scott) Berryhill. She passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her home in Wetumka at the age of 89.

Polly was a lifelong resident of the Wetumka area and worked many years in sewing factories. She was a member of the Salt Creek Indian Baptist Church which she loved to attend. She also enjoyed sewing and reading.

Preceding her in death were her parents, one son, Danny K. Berryhill and 13 siblings.

She is survived by two grandchildren, James and Greg Berryhill of Washington and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Edward Eugene Whitlow.

Viewing and visitation will be Monday, 12:00 – 5:00 PM and Tuesday, 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma.