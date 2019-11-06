Area schools hosting Veterans Day programs

Monday, Nov. 11 is set aside to honor the more than 20 million men and women who have served in the United States Military throughout history.

Area schools will be holding assemblies to honor veterans in special ways. Programs at Mason and Paden Public Schools are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and Okemah High School will hold its assembly at 11 a.m. in the dome. Oakes Elementary will host a breakfast for veterans at 8 a.m. and will offer two programs, the first at 9 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m.

Graham-Dustin is also planning to hold a Veterans Day assembly (time tbd). The public, including local veterans, is invited to attend any of the assemblies.