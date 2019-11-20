Funeral services for David West will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at
2:00 PM at the Prairie Spring Indian Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment
will follow at the West Anderson Family Cemetery also in Okemah. Wake
services will be Sunday, November 24th at 7:00 PM at the Prairie Spring
Indian Baptist Church.
David West was born March 29, 1947 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Calvin Coolidge
West and Agnes (Fixico) West. He passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in
Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 72.
David worked nearly 20 years as a mechanic with the Fine Candy Co. of
Oklahoma City. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding horses and was a
fan of Oklahoma State University.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Kathleen and Wanda
West; one granddaughter, Camryn West; two nephews, James West and Eric Noon
and one niece, Sara Beth Jones.
Survivors include three sons, Adam West of Cromwell, David West Jr. of Depew
and Dereck West of Bristow; two daughters, Darline West of Henryetta and
Loleta West of Depew; three brothers, George West and wife Lucille of
Spencer, Oklahoma; Parnell West and wife Mesulta of Davenport, Oklahoma and
Carl West and wife Barbara of Okmulgee; three sisters, Nancy West Watson of
Welty, Janell West of Mounds and Katherine West of Okemah; 13 grandchildren
and 2 great-grandchildren with one on the way. He is also survived by
numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah,
Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Chad Smith.