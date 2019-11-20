Funeral services for David West will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at

2:00 PM at the Prairie Spring Indian Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment

will follow at the West Anderson Family Cemetery also in Okemah. Wake

services will be Sunday, November 24th at 7:00 PM at the Prairie Spring

Indian Baptist Church.



David West was born March 29, 1947 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Calvin Coolidge

West and Agnes (Fixico) West. He passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in

Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 72.



David worked nearly 20 years as a mechanic with the Fine Candy Co. of

Oklahoma City. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding horses and was a

fan of Oklahoma State University.



He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Kathleen and Wanda

West; one granddaughter, Camryn West; two nephews, James West and Eric Noon

and one niece, Sara Beth Jones.



Survivors include three sons, Adam West of Cromwell, David West Jr. of Depew

and Dereck West of Bristow; two daughters, Darline West of Henryetta and

Loleta West of Depew; three brothers, George West and wife Lucille of

Spencer, Oklahoma; Parnell West and wife Mesulta of Davenport, Oklahoma and

Carl West and wife Barbara of Okmulgee; three sisters, Nancy West Watson of

Welty, Janell West of Mounds and Katherine West of Okemah; 13 grandchildren

and 2 great-grandchildren with one on the way. He is also survived by

numerous nieces and nephews.



Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah,

Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Chad Smith.